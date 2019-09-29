LIVESTREAM: Geaux Black and Gold gets you ready for Saints-Cowboys

by: Michael Scheidt

This livestream has now ended, enjoy the game!

The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints come into this game with a record of 2-1 and a chance at first place alone in the NFC South.

The Cowboys come in at 3-0.

Before the game starts, our Geaux Black and Gold team is getting you ready for the big game.

Saints Insider Brooke Kirchhofer is joining Brian Holland starting at 5:30 p.m.

