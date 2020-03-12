Livestreaming Now: President Trump will address the nation on coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Trump will make a statement to the country about the response to coronavirus Wednesday evening, he announced in a meeting with bankers at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

“I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!” the president tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

According to CBS News, Mr. Trump told reporters in a meeting with major bank executives earlier in the day that his “number one priority is the health of the country.” He mentioned the economic uncertainty caused by the outbreak, too, saying, “the numbers from a week ago were great,” but now, “we’re going to have to do something.”



Stocks have been plummeting over fears of the spread of the virus, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of more than 1,400 points on Wednesday afternoon. The World Health Organization also declared Wednesday that the outbreak spreading around the globe can now be characterized as a pandemic.



The Trump administration is trying to reassure Americans that the risk to the average American of infection remains low, as cities move to restrict large gatherings, and more schools and universities announce closings.



However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress in a hearing Wednesday morning that the U.S. can expect to see many more cases in the coming weeks.



“I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now,” Fauci said. Fauci also said that the coronavirus is “ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu.”