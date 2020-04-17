Livingston County rising star gets honored with award from an international organization

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- With the price of gas swiftly dropping, local law enforcement officer Colendula Green posted a video on Facebook giving people proper safety tips on how to pump their gas to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the CDC, the virus can live on plastic and steel surfaces up to 72 hours. In the video Green suggest having gloves, disinfectant wipes and to not forget to wipe your card after pumping.