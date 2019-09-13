Livingston retires after 15 NBA seasons and major comeback

Shaun Livingston's career nearly ended far ahead of his schedule because of a gruesome knee injury.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Shaun Livingston’s career nearly ended far ahead of his schedule because of a gruesome knee injury. Now, he gets to retire on his own terms – and with three championships after playing a key role during the Golden State Warriors’ recent title runs.

The 34-year-old Livingston announced his retirement Friday following 15 NBA seasons, an anticipated move. He reached the NBA Finals in each of his five seasons with Golden State, his ninth NBA team.

With the Clippers on Feb. 26, 2007, Livingston’s left leg buckled when he fell to the court in a freak accident. Doctors thought it might have to be amputated.

Livingston tore three major ligaments in his knee, as well as his lateral meniscus, then required extensive surgery.