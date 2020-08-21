Local artists are satisfied with Save Our Stages proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — $10 billion can go a long way, especially for people in the performing arts industry who have had a hard time booking gigs amid Covid-19.

The pandemic stole thousands of events from them in places like Duling Hall.

One Jackson artist, Tiffany Coleman-McGee reminded us that locally owned venues are just as important to tend to, not just the big name venues.

“Many times those smaller venues are owned by people who look just like you,” Coleman-McGee said. “People who are on the grassroots level who saw a need in the city who saw an opportunity to bring you know entertainment.”

Another Jackson artist, Vick Allen, agrees. He said the smaller venues serve as a feeder into bigger ones.

“They give local artists the platform to be seen and to start their careers and grow and turn into a better artists,” Allen said. “It’s important to support local venues because without them, you wouldn’t have the national stage it’s all got to start somewhere.”



The folks in charge of getting the ball moving have said that so far congress and people in general have been supportive of the idea.