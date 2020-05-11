1  of  3
Local assisted living facility hosts Mother’s Day parade

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- Most of the mothers in Blake at Flowood haven’t been able to see their family in weeks due to COVID-19, but today brough a lot of smiles.

When family and friends paraded by and greeted loved ones with air hugs from afar.

Max Payne, a resident of the facility, said it was a day she will never forget.

“Oh I think it was the best Mother’s Day I could have gotten. I saw two automobiles with them. I was really looking forward to getting to see them out in the open.”

Organizers say they didn’t expect COVID-19 to last into Mother’s Day, but they wanted to get creative to ensure families have that emotional intimate connection while protecting their love ones who are at high risk.

