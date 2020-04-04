Local attorney recovering from coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Prior to getting tested, Felisha Sheppard thought she only had a cold.

It wasn’t until she lost her sense of smell and taste. She felt she should go get tested. She thought she wouldn’t be given an appointment based on the more severe symptoms that she did not have. Her main reason for calling was to ease her mind that nothing was wrong.

She then was approved for an appointment to get tested at the Mississippi State Fairground. Afterward, she says she began to regain her sense of taste and smell. A few days later, she received confirmation that she tested positive.

Now, Sheppard is speaking out so her friends and loved ones can put a face to the virus so they will take this pandemic and the necessary precautions more seriously.