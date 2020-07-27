Local barbershop caters to children with special needs

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- As a kid places like the doctor, the dentist and the buzzing barbershop may spark fear, but at Bennie The Barber it’s a whole new experience.

“They look forward to coming here. It’s set up for children of all age groups,” said Jim Beckham.

All age groups, as well as special needs children. Like those with autism. They even have a private section to help them feel more at ease. Soothing music, quiet clippers and ear buds for sensitivity issues.

“We do a lot of special needs children, and the response from the parents have been great,” said Beckham.

You can’t blame a kid for walking into this place and getting distracted from the reason for coming The haircut – With the fun decor, vroom vroom barber chairs a lot of the time, play time comes first.

“I make sure that I book them for enough apart. They can play for 30 minutes before they get in that chair if that’s what it takes to calm them down or make them happy. Whatever they need is absolutely what we will do,” said stylist Jennifer Davenport.

Davenport said this also give her time to wipe down and sanitize before the next guest.

And this barbershop isn’t just for kids. For teens they got you covered with wireless gaming and for adults, you can get a haircut too.

Price: $20

Phone number: 601-326-4543

Location: 608 Highway 51 N Ridgeland, MS 39157

Facebook: Bennie the Barber

