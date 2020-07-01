Local bridges reopen in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson officials have reopened two bridges after repair projects were completed under the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund (ERBRF).

On Beasley Road, a $723,750 project replaced a bridge over a tributary of Hanging Moss Creek. Due to age and traffic count, the bridge was proactively selected to prevent negative traffic impacts.

On Meadowbrook Road, a $409,792 project replaced a bridge over a small tributary of Eastover Creek. The bridge was closed last summer after routine inspections found decayed timber pilings and decking.

“We are grateful the legislature designated funding that addresses statewide transportation infrastructure needs at all levels of government, from state to city stakeholders, through the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “This is an important partnership that encourages state and local leaders to work together with the common goals of enhancing public safety, keeping bridges open and strengthening the state’s economy. We look forward to continuing a healthy relationship between MDOT and the City of Jackson.”

According to MDOT, the projects were funded by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) through the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons and Dr. Ronald K. Moore, Senior Pastor at Stronger Hope Baptist Church, cut ribbon to celebrate the reopening of the bridge on Beasley Road over a tributary of Hanging Moss Creek in Jackson.

Counties and cities submitted nearly 700 applications for funding, and MDOT was able to award 168 projects addressing 207 bridges since the issuance of bonds.

“We’re happy to see these important connectors completed. These bridges are along important routes for city residents, emergency responders and school bus riders and we know that their closing has been a major inconvenience on the residents,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “And so, now we’re able to not only ensure that they’re able to get to and from the places that they need to go with convenience, but also safely.”

For a complete list of projects receiving funding through the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund, visit www.GoMDOT.com/ERBRF .

LATEST STORIES: