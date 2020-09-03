Local businesses adjust to COVID-19 guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, all places of employment had to adjust to new guidelines. Sage Salon and Color Bar is one of many adjusting to the changes.

Workers at the salon have put a lot of work into keeping everyone safe and have helped it see a steady flow of appointments. Employees said reviews for Sage have recently skyrocketed with people calling them the safest salon that they have been to.

Kristy Wells Johnston said, “We have figured out how to keep everyone spaced apart and fit more people in. It’s been a slow summer. People are still, you know, kind of wary coming in, but that was one reason I was so grateful to speak to y’all again. To be sure that the public knows we have a controlled area and we are keeping it very safe and also people are being very cautious not to come in if they don’t feel well. So things are going pretty well.”

The coffee bar and magazines have been removed from the salon and wearing a mask is a requirement.