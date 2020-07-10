Local businesses discuss plans to beating the heat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – With temperatures expected to be in the mid to high 90’s this weekend, local business owners have created methods to help keep themselves and customers cool.

“It just depends if, you know, if we’re ready to go home we try to do [our work] as quick as we can so we can go. But if not, you’ll get under a tree, you know, wet our heads or rest. stuff like that. Keep cool,” said Jessie Galvan.

With the heat advisory warning of temperatures near or higher than 100 degrees, restaurants with outdoor seating are making sure their diners will be comfortable.

“We have over five industrial strength fans like the one you see behind me. We have umbrellas to accommodate all of our tables here, and we also have these shade sails, which will keep this noon sun from bouncing down on the deck,” said Keg and Barrel owner, Jackson Strickland.

Keg and Barrel said it will also make it a priority to keep their patrons hydrated in this heat, with water stations set up throughout the outdoor seating area.

“We have two other water stations that we do plan on setting up. We’ll put one in the backyard which tends to get kind of busy, very busy on the weekends. And we’ll also set one up here on the outside deck and like I said, keep the ice down and always ready to go.”

