Local businesses prepare for Super Bowl crowd

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – All across the state, local businesses are preparing for the Big Game on Sunday. This year, many local area businesses are adjusting to meet the demand amid the pandemic.

A few businesses in Ridgeland are preparing for the weekend’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sarah Cormier, General Manager of Buffalo Wild Wings in Ridgeland, said this year despite the pandemic, they expect to receive over 200 cases of wings in preparation for the big game.

“We are expecting a full house for sure. On top of that, we are trying to be as safe as possible, keep everybody social distanced and we have our tables separated out, it should be good old fashioned days of your good time,” said Cormier.

Sarah also said the biggest change this year is that they’ve added some high-octane surface sanitizer.