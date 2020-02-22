Local businesses provide free food and supplies to flood victims in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Friends of Fallen Riders and Sweet Taste’n are working together to bring happiness to a community during the time of need.

Throughout the day, flood victims living on North Canton Club Circle have received a delivery of free supplies and free food.

Jeff Washington, the owner of Sweet Taste’n, said it was only right to give back and be a part of a greater cause.

” I remember a long time ago in the church, they used to sing a song in the church, “you can’t beat god’s giving no matter how hard you try” and the more your give the more he gives to you. And so that’s what we’re doing. He gave it to us, so we are giving it back to the community.”

Helen Brown, member of Friends of Fallen Riders, said she nearly experienced her home flooding, however, the water stopped before reaching, so she felt even more compelled to help.

“I live in this neighborhood but God is so good because the water stopped at the stop sign right next to my house, so I felt the need to do something for the community.”