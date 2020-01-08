Local church donates over 40,000 pounds of food to feed homeless

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A church in Jackson donated more than 40,000 pounds of food to feed the homeless in Mississippi.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made their donation to the Mississippi Food Network on Wednesday. The donation included mac and cheese, cake mix, and canned goods.

Every food item was prepared by the distribution center at the church. The food will be dispersed to organizations throughout the state who help to feed the homeless.

James Boones, who is a member of the church, said, “It feels great. The savior would do this if he were here. In the scripture, it says it feels great. If the savior were here, he’d give it to all his children.”

Members of the church want to encourage others to organize food donations to help those in need.