Local Church Help Flood Victims

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — More help for flood victims across the state continues at The Lake Harbor Church of Christ in Ridgeland.

They gave away countless number of supplies including; cleaning supplies, bed sheets, box fans, diapers, food etc.

Volunteers from other churches also gave their time as well a one man from Indiana. Mike Baumgardner is the president and CEO of his company ‘Disaster Assistance Church of Christ.” His mission while he is here in Mississippi is to supply food to victims. At the giveaway he provided box of food and each box has enough to feed a family of 4 for 4 days. Baumgardner arrived in Mississippi on Monday and since, he has been door to door giving out over 1,000 sandwiches.

The Lake Harbor Church of Christ will continue their give away tomorrow from 3 P.M. – 8 P.M.