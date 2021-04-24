Local church holds COVID-19 vaccination drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite the weather people showed up to the Anointed Church of God in Jackson to get vaccinated on Saturday.

Organizers said they recognize access and transportation are roadblocks for many people and they want to bring vaccine events into as many neighborhood as possible.

“We still want to make sure our community is vaccinated our most vulnerable population is vaccinated, and that’s why we’re here today so that we can reach those who don’t readily have an opportunity available for them,” said Coordinator Jillian Harper Peavy



The church is planning to hold another event in the future.