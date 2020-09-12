Local church holds drive-in movie for community

Clinton, Miss. (WJTV) – First Baptist Church of Clinton held a drive-in movie on Friday night for families to enjoy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Main Street Clinton had to cancel its drive-movie events, so that’s when First Baptist stepped in.

“We decided we’re not going to do that this fall, we can ask people to do it safety and sit in their cars and do sort of a drive-in movie. it’s going to be fun,” said Tara Lytal, Director of Main Street Clinton.

Well before The Lion King live action movie started, families were parked at First Baptist Church ready to go. People were getting cozy in the trunks of their SUVs filling them up with pillows and blankets.

“It feels good, away from our devices out the house something different,” said Tonya Parkman.

Parkman and her daughters brought dinner with them.

“I love living here, it’s the small town feel. They have a lot of events. Everybody gets together. Everybody knows each other. They just do a lot of family activity.”

Another drive-in movie is scheduled in two weeks. Families will be able to watch Toy Story.

