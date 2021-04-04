Local church hosts drive-thru community baby shower

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Expecting mothers in the community have much needed items following a community baby shower at Word and Worship Church.

The drive-thru event that gave mothers valuable information about childbirth, COVID-19 and more. Organizers said this is important for all mothers especially black mothers who often face greater challenges.

“One of the things we want to do in this state and in central Mississippi so this community baby shower allows us to link the mothers with the same resources and opportunity everyone else has,” said Dr. Sandra Melton.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health plans to hold more community baby showers and even vaccination events throughout the year.