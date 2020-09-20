Local church hosts mask giveaway, voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hyde Park Victory Church in Jackson held a face mask giveaway and voter registration drive on Sunday.

Pastor Jonathan Sanders said this isn’t just for church members– it’s for everyone they are able to reach.

“We just desire to see if we can do something to help fill that void and give people a piece about things. So it turns out today that with us doing this people are really appreciative of it so it’s a blessing for us to be able to get to them,” said Pastor Johnathan Sanders.

They also provided hot meals to people who attended.

The church plans to host this event a third time with hopes to transport people to the voting polls.

LATEST STORIES: