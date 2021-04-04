Local church hosts outdoor Easter service in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – First Baptist Jackson held an outdoor sunrise service Sunday morning.

Several people showed up excited to celebrate Resurrection Day at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum in Jackson. Directors said they wanted to get people out of isolation.

“We wanted to provide a way that people could celebrate and worship the risen savior on Easter morning and it’s been a year now that we’ve been dealing with COVID and we just thought it would a safe way for people to gather and worship and hear a gospel message and be encouraged and inspired on Easter morning,” said Director of Assimilation Camea McDaniel.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson also attended the service.