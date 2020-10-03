Local church hosts PPE giveaway, voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Now that the pandemic has stretched all the way into October, organizations are doubling up when it comes to helping the community.

The Rehobeth Christian Worship Center along Robinson Road handed out food and personal protective equipment supplies Saturday afternoon.

With the election deadline approaching swiftly, they also held a voter registration in order to get others registered to vote.

“There are people who are still going with out and there was a great need. And events like this gives people hope and encouragement that somebody still cares for us even in the mist of everything that is going on.”

