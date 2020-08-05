Local church hosts weekly food giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Word of Christ Ministries in Jackson said they will give away food every week until the COVID-19 pandemic ends. They handed out food on Wednesday.

Pastor Devon Adams said the supplies were given to the church by the Jackson Food Network and Bolden Milk Company.

“With the pandemic going on, people are not working right now, and the unemployment check being held up. God is just stepping in and putting his hand in it, multiplying what he gives us so we can be a blessing to the families in need. This weekend, Saturday, we did about 700, and we hope to do about 800 families today,” said Adams.

The pastor said volunteers will be hand out food until supplies run out.

“We don’t ask for people in greed, but people in need. The elderly, those that have to make a distinction between whether to buy food or medication, or whether I pay rent or buy food, it’s to subsidize what they can’t have or provide for themselves.”

The church is located at 3051 Lynch Street in Jackson.

