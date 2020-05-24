Local church provides grab-and-go meals to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Progressive Baptist Church held a grab-and-go barbecue in their church parking lot Saturday afternoon in Jackson.

Pastor Arthur Sutton said giving away free meals was a way to spread a little cheer for anyone feeling down during the pandemic.

“What we’re trying to do is give service and aid to the community. It’s much more than having church on the inside. You enter to worship but you leave to serve,” said Pastor Arthur Sutton.

Over 500 meals were passed out to the community before noon alone.