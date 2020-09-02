Local church to host free showing of Black Panther

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Horizon Baptist Church in Jackson is partnering with Mississippi Vote to host a free showing of “Black Panther,” in honor of the late actor Chadwick Boseman.
The movie night will be held Sunday, September 6, at New Horizon Baptist Church located on Ellis Avenue starting at 5:00 p.m.
Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be enforced. Census and COVID-19 information will also be available on site.
