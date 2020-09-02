Local church to host free showing of Black Panther

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in “Black Panther,” poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Horizon Baptist Church in Jackson is partnering with Mississippi Vote to host a free showing of “Black Panther,” in honor of the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The movie night will be held Sunday, September 6, at New Horizon Baptist Church located on Ellis Avenue starting at 5:00 p.m.

Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be enforced. Census and COVID-19 information will also be available on site.

