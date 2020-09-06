Local church to host mask giveaway, voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hyde Park Victory Church in Jackson will be hosting a mask giveaway and voter registration drive on Sunday, September 6.
The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch plates will be provided as long as supplies last.
Pastor Jonathan Sanders said the church believes everyone needs to be safe by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
LATEST STORIES:
- Child care crisis pushes US mothers out of the labor force
- AP Explains: US debt will soon exceed size of entire economy
- Unions threaten work stoppages amid calls for racial justice
- ‘I am dedicated to the recovery of our community,’ Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces he has tested positive for COVID-19
- NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death