Local church to host mask giveaway, voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hyde Park Victory Church in Jackson will be hosting a mask giveaway and voter registration drive on Sunday, September 6.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch plates will be provided as long as supplies last.

Pastor Jonathan Sanders said the church believes everyone needs to be safe by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

