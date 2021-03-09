Local churches host water distributions for Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the City of Jackson currently under a boil water notice, churches across the city are working to distribute bottled water to those in need.

Mount Nebo Baptist Church distributed more than 600 cases of water that were donated by religious organizations from Ohio and Illinois after Jackson’s water crisis made national news.

“It’s a blessing. It really is. God is good all the time, and we are thankful for that,” said Dennis Tate.

“Our citizens in this community need safe drinking water, and we’re just trying to do a small part to make a difference,” said Pastor John A. Wicks, Jr.

State Representative Alyce Clarke teamed up with Lynch Street CME Church to distribute water on Tuesday.

“This is a way of trying to help some of these individuals who are in dire need of clean drinking water,” she said.

On Thursday, March 11, New Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Jackson will distribute water from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.