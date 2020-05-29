Local Civil Rights activist speaks on recent protests

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Author and Civil Rights Activist Flonzie Brown Wright spoke out Friday about the recent protests that are occurring within cities across the country.

Wright said the destruction of buildings and looting is not the answer, but she said change needs to happen.

“First of all, let me say I don’t approve of anyone destroying anyone else’s property,” said Wright. “People have to understand that we have lived through years and years and years of heart ache, heartbreak oppression depression and inequalities. And at some point if certain situations are not rectified, there’s going to be an adverse reaction.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center also reacted to Floyd’s death and others.

“We stand with millions of people across the country who are rightfully outraged by the killing of unarmed Black people, the lack of responsiveness, the lack of action and President Trump calling for violence against those demanding justice for Mr. Floyd’s death…”

Margaret Huang was referring a tweet from President Trump where he called the Minneapolis protesters “thugs” who are “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”