Local community members reflect on lessons of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 2020 has changed us all. We work from home. We wear face masks and keep our distance, and communicate with others virtually now more than ever, but what did 2020 teach you?

“I don’t know if anyone else believes it, but God was trying to teach us something and that everyone has a purpose and whatever the revelation that he gives to you, you should use it in the right way,” said Nedra Patton.

“Take nothing for granted whatever you need to do, do it. Don’t put anything off for the next day. The next hour or the next second, whatever God has allowed you or told you to do, we need to get busy and do it,” said Alma Foster.

Many people were thankful for good health.

“Even though the pandemic has affected a lot of people, it’s just a blessing to get up without any complaints, but I know there are many people who can’t say that and can’t get better, like the testimony I have just given today,” expressed Reverend Ronald Patton.

Others also said they were happy to see change.

