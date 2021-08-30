Local community prepares for Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Food, water and gasoline are many of the hot commodities as people made runs before Hurricane Ida hits Mississippi.

Jonny Sing, the owner of Exon gas station said lines started forming for gas and in the last 48 hours it has been a struggle for him to manage his business.

“People are going crazy I couldn’t find water cases we needed water for the people I could not find I went to Kroger I went to Walmart and I could not find anything,” said Sing.

He also mentioned while he appreciates the business, he doesn’t anticipate gas prices rising and hopes everyone will stay calm.