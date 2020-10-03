Local community reacts to President Trump and First Lady’s COVID-19 diagnosis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All eyes are on President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following their diagnosis of COVID-19. Local community members reacted to the recent news and shared their thoughts.

During a press conference on Saturday, President Trump’s physician said the two were very well. However, some people said they aren’t surprised that President Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive.

“He’s a risk taker he took a risk and these are the consequences.”

Some feel as though the president did not take the virus seriously and believes this is a wake up call.

“Actually it was a reality check. I think that masks are important and I think that we must align ourselves with the guidelines of the CDC after all these are the professionals. They also need to understand the data that’s come in and understand the trend that’s been happening with COVID-19, and that masks work and they are a vital part of us getting past this,” expressed Jay Thompson.

And others said this news didn’t make them change their behavior.

“For me, it doesn’t change. The guidelines are still the same. I wish him well, I hope it changes his way of looking at this and looking at people in the United States,” said Kevin Wilbert.

No matter how most feel about the president, they all wish him well.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to be sick for any reason no matter who you are. Doesn’t matter if I agree with you or not, I wouldn’t want any ill will to happen to you or anyone else.”

