Local community reacts to rise in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- 3,540 deaths since March make the rise in numbers echo for many Mississippians while others still aren’t worried.

Governor Tate Reeves announced an extension of his mask mandate effective in 15 counties until December 11, but when it came to Mississippi’s participation in a nationwide lockdown, the governor said Mississippi won’t be participating.

Hospitalizations in Mississippi have increased just as the death toll with 683 people hospitalized—-the most since August.

“I see a lot of people worrying and there’s a lot of you know they’re just worried to death. I’ve got relatives that stay inside, but I’m not gone worry about it. You know the numbers you know there not true. Yes it’s a deadly disease yes it kills but uh I wash my hands all the time,” said Mitchell McCraw.

“This thing is getting real dangerous. It’s not getting any better, it’s getting worse. We need to protect ourselves at all times doing anything, anywhere we go the surroundings, the gatherings,” said Lynette Davis.

The biggest concern remains with rising numbers in southern Mississippi– this doesn’t mean northern Mississippi is off the hook. Neighbors are still encouraged to practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear their masks.

