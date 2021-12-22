Local community weighs in on 110-year sentence of truck driver

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A steep road in the Rocky Mountains in April 2019 is where it all took place. Now, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is charged with 70 counts, four of them being vehicle homicide which prosecutors say were minimum sentences.

A Mississippi law professor weighs in on the controversial 110-year sentence.

“I know the defendants lawyers are saying they are going to challenge this as a cruel or unusual sentence. I would say sadly good luck with that. Outside the death penalty, the U.S. Supreme court which has only gotten more and more conservative has essentially left the length of sentence up to the legislature and so there is very little that the eight amendment does for a defendant who has been given a lawful but long sentence,” said Matt Steffy, Constitutional Law Professor.

The law in Colorado states any violent offenses have to be run consecutively and this is considered a violent offense. The defendant only ever offered to plea to a traffic ticket and as a result got stuck with all the charges.

The judge acknowledged that Rogel didn’t intend to harm anyone. Neighbors’ views said the same.

“I would say that they have to look at that and reevaluate the circumstances of it something like that could happen to anybody driving, mechanical failure, the guys not a murder he didn’t do it on purpose,” said Bob Jackowiak.

Truckers said things could have been avoided.

“It’s your job to pre-trip that truck, and make sure it is. It’s the drivers job to check that truck to make sure that it is up to par before receiving it, you have the right to reject the job if it does not meet your standards,” said a trucker.

12 News Deidra Brisco: Do you check the brakes?

“Yes, during your pre trip inspection you check every aspect of that truck down to the bottom line. It’s something called a pre trip inspection that every drive has to learn how to do before even getting a CDL license,” said a trucker.

The outpour of support has challenged a clemency review by Colorado governor. If the governor does grant clemency, it would be only for this particular case. The legislature is who writes the law, not the governor.

Truckers said they can’t stop their trailers the way the average car can stop and while the prosecution said Rogel could have used a ramp, truckers said it al depends on how much weight you have in your cargo that dictates if you can stop or turn on a dime.