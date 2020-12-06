Local counselor explains how to cope with holiday depression amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the pandemic and close to the holidays, many people are feeling depression for the first time.

Bryana Scott is no stranger to feelings of depression or anxiety.

“I’ve felt like I’ve dealt with it before being in school, sports, and even during the pandemic.”

Through quarantine periods during the pandemic, Bryana said she’s felt depression from cabin fever.

“Being inside cooped up all the time you have no choice but to feel different things.”

Bryana said she has different things she does to keep her spirits up during those times, like watching her favorite shows or reading devotionals.

As the holiday season draws near, more people have been turning to professionals like Dr. Damien Thomas and resilience counseling for help.

“We specialize in mental health and addictive disorders and we’ve been around since 2009,” said Dr. Thomas.

Since March, resilience counseling has seen about a 30 percent increase in referrals during an unprecedented time.

“Considering COVID-19, we’re having to make adjustments, physically but also psychologically and we have to change our frame of reference for how we do things moving forward.”

Not only has this been a challenging year for adults, it’s been an adjustment for kids too.

“We’re seeing a lot of kids suffering from depression especially with the time of COVID-19. They aren’t engaging in the extra curricular activities they used to,” said Dr. Thomas.

However, Dr. Thomas said it’s not unnatural to feel depressed during the holidays.

“Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that is related to the seasons, and a lot of that is associated in a decrease in sunlight.”

If you need to seek the help of a mental health professional, for more information of resilience counseling, click here.

