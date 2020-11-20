Local customers begin ‘panic buying’ as coronavirus cases rise into holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As COVID-19 numbers surge and with the holidays around the corner, people are going to the store shelves depleting some stores of essential items.

Panic buying began during the early stages of the pandemic. Business owners and government officials are seeing similar behavior play out again.

The Fondren Corner Market was hit this week as customers purchased paper towels and toilet paper in mass. Some businesses have limited the number of essential items customers can purchase in bulk, much like what the country saw earlier in 2020.

Corner Market manager Eddie Prosser witnessed customers buying in bulk in order to take precaution as statewide and nationwide coronavirus cases incline daily.

“It was panic buying. That and anything to sanitize with, bleach and Lysol,” he stated.

Prosser said the Corner Market will be fully restocked on Saturday, November 21. They are working diligently, getting three shipments a week to the Fondren store.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson reminded customers on social media to be mindful and buy only what they need as coronavirus cases spike nationwide.

