Local dentist, medical student and RN donate supplies and volunteer to combat COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Mississippians helping Mississippians, as supplies and resources are scarce throughout the country—- some folks are stepping up to help fight against the coronavirus.

Across the many healthcare disciplines workers are pitching in to help some from outside of the hospital.



“These supplies sitting here and there’s an urgent need at the hospitals where the sick people are being treated,” said Dr. Joe Burns a Jackson area dentist.

While Burns’ dentist practice is closed due to coronavirus concerns, he put needed materials in the hands of those who need it most.



“Gloves and our mask , now I don’t have the n-95 but I do have some different levels of mask that we use and we just donated those to protect the first line responders,” Burns said.

Isluv Robertson, a registered nurse and Dennis sanders a med school student co-own Sams Choice Healthcare.

The couple recently bought two ambulances and are now in conjunction with MSDH doing mobile testing.



“We’re driving around , meeting people who are in nursing homes, the disabled and doing on site testing and taking those test to the health department,” said Robertson

Normally, their business service children with special needs and medically complex kids and now the doors are opened to the community.

“We want to assure people and just kind of put them at ease and let them know that the community cares that they’re not alone and that we are going to get out here and fight this thing with them,” she said.

The couple also donated thermometers.