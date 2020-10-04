Local doctor clarifies term ‘super-spreader,’ discusses COVID-19 safety measures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Trump testing positive for COVID-19, as have many other world leaders, shows that anyone can be exposed to the virus. Some doctors believe there’s a chance the President contracted the virus from a large gathering.

Part of what has driven the coronavirus spread is what some doctors call “super-spreaders.” This is a term that refers to both the people who spread the virus to a significant group, as well as the events where the virus is passed to such groups, who then pass it on to others.

In the presidents case, although people may never actually know, Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare said there’s a high chance that White House events, such as last weekends introduction of the Supreme Court nominee, may have prompted the spread for the president and his entourage.

“In these large gatherings he’s around a large number of people. With COVID-19 which is spread by respiratory droplets, theoretically the more people you are around the more likely the chance of you contracting COVID-19. That’s why it’s so important for the general public to understand they’re going to these large gatherings he’s putting yourself at risk.”

Quinn added that in order to avoid becoming a super-spreader, use the recommended precautions, like minimizing exposure to others, and wearing masks.

