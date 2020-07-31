Local doctor discusses back to school anxiety amid COVID-19 pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With back to school season underway, there is anxiety for parents and students who are concerned about what could happen as the academic year begins amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said nervousness in children is currently at a peak.

“What I’m really noticing is that a lot of the children have a lot of questions. They are asking me questions about what does the coronavirus mean, and one child asked me was she going to die if she went to school. I was really surprised that she asked me that, but these are legitimate concerns children are having right now,” explained Quinn.

Dr. Quinn said with every student that comes to him with concerns about the virus, he advises them about the CDC recommendations and additional safety measures they should implement.

“When you talk to children, a lot of their parents have anxiety. So you want to try to conceal that as much as you can because children take cues from you.”

Dr. Quinn shared the most important thing for parents to do is to remain calm and allow their children to vocalize concerns.

