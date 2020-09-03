Local doctor discusses COVID-19 recovery methods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has been dealing with COVID-19 since March, and the World Health Organization estimates it could stick around for at least another year and a half.

Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland explained what must happen before the virus is no longer considered a major threat.

“A lot of things will have to happen before we really decrease this threat level. We need more effective treatment options. It’s happening every day. We are getting closer and closer. But, in addition to that, we need an effective vaccine, so majority of the people in the world develop some level of immunity.”

Dr. Quinn said there are three things that must happen in order to increase immunity in people.

“Number one, we need that vaccine. Number two, individuals can get the infection, can hopefully recover, and they will develop antibodies. The third way we can get the immunity is through convalescent antibody therapy,” suggested Dr. Quinn.

He also said that, in the meantime, safety measures must continued to be followed.

