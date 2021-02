HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Former Hattiesburg Director of Urban Development, Lakeylah White, has made a formal political announcement for her run as Mayor of Hub City.

Mrs. White is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Community Planning & Area Development and an MBA from William Carey University. White has also worked for North Mississippi Planning and Development District and South MS Planning and Development District and has secured millions of dollars in funding for municipalities and counties. Through her work White says she has worked with underserved communities and will continue to help them.