Local doctor discusses downward trend in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID case numbers are on a downward trend in Mississippi and doctors are hopeful with more people getting vaccinated, booster shots, antibody testing and a possible medication in the works– cases could continue to lower.

It has been almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic hit Mississippi. Several surges and two variants later, doctors said they’re starting to a light at the end of the tunnel.

“A couple weeks ago we had we had several wards full of patients with COVID and ICU’s were full and we noticed a few weeks ago– or about a week ago, admissions started going down,” said Dr. Maria Rappai,” pulmonary care physician at the Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Rappai has been on the frontline since day one. She said right now, there are 17 COVID patients in the hospital. 10 of which are in ICU.

“They’ve been here for more than a month or month and a half. So these people are very sick and continuing to make progress but very slow. And that’s been what we’re seeing. The recovery from covid is very very slow and the damage it does to your body is tremendous,” said Dr. Rappai.

When asked about the high mortality rates and why, if cases are going down, the death count is going up– Dr. Rappai said, “The mortality rates of COVID are misleading partly because people are not dying as soon as you get diagnosed. You know when you do intervention sometimes they’re slower and also other things also get you. We now know you can have a heart attack after you have COVID and it can take you out on the third week maybe or your lung shuts down and your on a vent, it take six weeks before something kind of gets worse and they may pass on. So there is a little delay in the mortality rates for sure.”

Dr. Rappai added that the Baptist is seeing an uptick in regular patients, however, they’re still battling a shortage of nurses.

Baptist Medical Center’s window of opportunity for employees to get the mandate COVID vaccine is narrowing. It ends in November, so far they said employees have been compliant with the mandate and those requesting exemptions have already filed.