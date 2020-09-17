Local doctor discusses getting through depression and anxiety

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Removing the stigma of mental illness could help millions of Americans live happier and more productive. According to the American Medical Association, there’s a higher chance that more people are depressed now due to the COVID-19 pandemic rather than before it.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Family Medicine in Ridgeland, said he has seen more patients who have severe anxiety and depression.

“I am having so many patients come here with anxiety and depression. I’m having to prescribe medication for some, while some have to attend counseling, and some have to take off work because their depression and anxiety is so great,” expressed Dr. Quinn.

Dr. Quinn also shared advice on how doctors can help people who are feeling overwhelmed receive recovery.

“Ask them how they are feeling, provide a blood pressure check, and inquire about signs and symptoms that they may have. If they do, engage with them more and provide a therapy they need, so they can get better and possibly save a lot of people’s lives.”

