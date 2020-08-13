Local doctor discusses getting vaccines during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the flu season is on the horizon.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, discussed why getting the flu shot is more important than ever this year.

“Right now our healthcare system is stretched so thin. Our hospitals, our emergency rooms, our clinics, they’re almost at full capacity. Anything that we can do to keep ourselves or help ourselves to have a better chance of not getting sick is such a smart move.”

He also shared that the CDC recommends everyone six months of age in and older gets flu vaccination, especially this year.

“If someone were to get the flu because they didn’t get the vaccination, then they can also get COVID-19 and that’s a hard combination,” said Dr. Quinn.

