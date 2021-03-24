Local doctor discusses how COVID antibodies in blood donations affect herd immunity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the main casualties of the coronavirus pandemic has been the dramatic decrease in the number of people who are not making blood donations across the country. However with the donations that have been made, the American Red Cross has discovered that nearly eight percent of more than three million donations made between June 2020 and early this year contained antibodies for COVID-19.

Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, said experts are predicting there’s a larger number of people who have contracted the coronavirus in comparison to what is being reported.

“American Red Cross is showing the data that one in five individuals that have donated blood. These individuals have reported they have not been vaccinated yet, are showing antibodies of COVID-19. This is a much higher percent. We are looking at 20 percent compared to the nine percent that’s being reported,” he said.

Dr. Quinn said there’s a higher the number of people who develop these antibodies, meaning they contracted COVID-19, so there’s a much higher amount who have protective antibodies.

He also added that higher amount of people who obtain antibodies push closer to herd immunity.