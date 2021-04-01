Local doctor discusses lawmakers’ decision not to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An effort to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage has failed in Mississippi, a state with high rates of infant mortality and maternal mortality.

The state’s program usually has two months of coverage for women after giving birth. Physicians recommended extending coverage to a full year to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies.

Senators approved the extension earlier this year, but the provision was not included in the final version of a Medicaid bill that the House and Senate both passed Tuesday night.

Local doctor, Nakeitra Burse, said, “Mothers having access to healthcare beyond that six-week post partum is essential to their livelihood. When mothers don’t have access to healthcare, they’re less likely to be able to go back to a doctor’s office to be able to take care of any health issues that were pre-pregnancy or any issues that were exacerbated because of pregnancy.”

Some of the issues include heart disease, depression and suicide.

“Black women are three to four times more likely to die,” said Burse. “That’s a national number and a Mississippi number.

The Mississippi Division of Medicaid temporarily extended postpartum coverage to women who enrolled in the program while pregnant, with no time limit, as a condition of federal COVID-19 relief funding signed last year by then-President Donald Trump.

As of March 1, a pregnant mother with no other children is eligible for Medicaid in Mississippi if her monthly income is less than $2,137. Pregnant girls or women younger than 19 can qualify for Medicaid, regardless of family income.

Medicaid comes up for review and reauthorization every few years, giving legislators a chance to discuss whether they want to expand or restrict the scope of services or to set potential cost-cutting measures. Senate Bill 2799, which passed Tuesday, authorizes the program to remain in operation through June 2024.

The bill goes to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He generally does not comment on bills until he and his staff have reviewed them.

The bill specifies that rural hospitals with 50 or fewer beds would receive higher reimbursements from the state for providing services to Medicaid patients.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.