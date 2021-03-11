Local doctor discusses teachers being prioritized to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After an entire year of the coronavirus, Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare, explained how vaccinations will impact Mississippi’s education system.

Now that more schools are returning to in-person learning, risks of contracting the virus have increased.

“Research shows that children are much less compliant with these healthcare recommendations, such as wearing your face masks, switching your Superman masks for a Spiderman masks. So some are just not compliant as as adults, because some of them just don’t understand,” said Dr. Quinn.

He also said that increased risks comes from students coming from different households, not social distancing, and being around people in the school for a prolonged period of time.

Vaccinations are currently unavailable for children under the age of 16.

“That’s why it’s so vital that our educators and their support such as the bus drivers and cafeteria workers are allowed to get these vaccines and now its been determined that they have been prioritized with that,” said Dr. Quinn.

Since children are healthier than adults, they are less likely to have symptoms, which Dr. Quinn said can be a risk for educators who are elderly and have preexisting health conditions.

“Their immune system is not as strong. So if they get coronavirus, they can’t fight it off as well, and they may lose their lives.”

He said these factors were considered and led teachers to be prioritized to receive vaccinations.