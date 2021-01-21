Local doctor discusses weight gain during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, sitting inside all day has an affect on everyone’s weight. Dr. Timothy Quinn, of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland, discussed the cause of weight gain and ways to control excessive and unhealthy eating habits adapted over time.

“The first thing we have to do is become aware. I have evaluated a lot of studies and surveys and there is a lot of research going on just to find out why. Four conclusions were repeated over and over. One of those conclusions is we are eating a lot of unhealthy things– it’s described as comfort foods,” explained Dr. Quinn.

He said other factors involving the study of weight gain include the lack of exercise, the overwhelming amount of stress and the inadequate amount of sleep. However, beyond the negative outcomes, Dr. Quinn said studies show that people are more motivated now than ever before.

“We have a lot of motivation that we’re going to make this the best year ever as far as losing that weight,” said Dr. Quinn.

He also shared that surveys have revealed Americans are willing to sacrifice sex, social media and streaming services such as Netflix in order to lose weight.