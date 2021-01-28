Local doctor explains if one or two masks will prevent COVID-19 mutation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The science is now clear that masks help reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, will more mask layers make it better given that the coronavirus is now mutating into even a more contagious strand? The CDC is encouraging people to double up.

Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland explains how Americans can protect themselves from these variants that are 50 percent more contagious.

“We just need to be as safe as we possibly can. A report from Virginia Tech researchers just found that wearing two masks actually increase the efficacy from 50 to 75 percent– and wearing three masks increase the efficacy to 90 percent,” stated Dr. Quinn.

He said it is a very significant factor because taking precaution during this time is crucial.

“If doubling up those masks or even tripling up those masks gives us more protection, I say let’s do it,” Dr. Quinn said.

Given the risk of the new and more transmissible variant, some have wondered if the current prevention measures are enough. Dr. Quinn said doing the best to stay safe is ultimately all there is to do.

“Anything that we can do to better our chances of not contracting COVID-19, we should do it. We should continue to follow those guidelines, wearing double masks and now triple masks, social distance as much as possible, staying away from large crowds, washing our hands– anything we can do to better our chances, we should do it.”

Dr. Quinn said that although masks provide a lot of protection, whether single, double or tripling, people should still be cautious and follow guidelines.