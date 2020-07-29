Local doctor provides tips to enjoy sports season during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many fans are looking to get back to their yearly routines as professional sports teams start to compete during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the question still remains: How do you enjoy sports in the era of COVID-19?

Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare discussed helpful strategies on how to watch sports safely.

“We have to maintain the CDC recommendations as far as our daily activities, and we have to remember to social distance,” said Quinn.

As the NBA return to finish the season starting Thursday, July 30, high school and college sports directors are still working to create precautionary measures on the field, on the court and in the stands.

