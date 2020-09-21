Local Doctor Responds to the CDC Reversing its Covid-19 Testing Guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its COVID-19 testing guidelines. Now, the agency says anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested.

In late August, the CDC said people who didn’t feel sick, didn’t need to get tested, even if they had been in close contact with someone who had COVID-19.This caused major criticism from health experts like Dr. Timothy Quinn.

“I was very bothered by it because the deal is, science has repeatedly shown that individuals who don’t have symptoms can still transmit COVID-19. And by the CDC saying that you don’t necessarily need to be tested was not the best scenario” said Quinn.

CDC returned to its original testing guidelines. That is, those who has been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes should get a test. Quinn still doesn’t understand why the CDC made these recommendations in August.

Quinn says a lot of healthcare providers and organizations did not follow these guidelines and continued to test individuals with no symptoms.

He adds that the back and forth guidelines has been a negative impact on insurance companies and whether or not they would pay for asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic individuals to be tested.

Click here to see the new guidelines from the CDC.