Local Doctor say it’s a High Chance the President Contracted Virus From Previous White House Events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Before knowing of President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test, Saturday at the White House was the introduction of the Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Very pew people were wearing mask at the event.

Part of what has driven the coronavirus spread is what some doctors call “super-spreaders.”

This is a term that refers to both the people who spread the virus to a significant group, as well as the events where the virus is passed to such groups.

Dr. Timothy Quinn – who is on the city of Jackson’s coronavirus response task force, tells me there’s a high chance that previous White House events may have prompted the spread for the president and his entourage.

“In these large gatherings he’s around a large number of people. With COVID-19, which is spreaded by respiratory droplets, theoretically the more people you are around the more likely the chance of you contracting COVID-19” said Quinn.

Tuesday during the first presidential debate President Trump said “I put a mask on when I think I need it.” He then criticized Former Vice President Joe Biden for his consistent mask behavior.

“I don’t wear a mask like him. Every time you see him he has a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and will show up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen” said President Trump.

Dr. Quinn says even those who following health and safety precautions can fall victim to super-spreader events.

He says to avoid becoming a super-spreader, use the recommended precautions, like minimizing exposure to others, and wearing masks.